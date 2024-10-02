Leaders warn Hurricane Helene survivors they may be targets for fraud

During a natural disaster, individuals can take advantage of people in distress.

Neighbors are urged to shop locally to get help with cleanup and recovery.

Watch the video to see what steps to follow to prevent you from getting taken advantage of.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Preventing neighbors from getting their money stolen during hurricane recovery. I’m Ashley Engle in the Monticello neighborhood. I’m digging into how you and your family can protect themselves from this happening.

It's a time where neighbors need to keep their eyes open

"We've got a lot of outsiders coming in"

Tyler Boland is warning neighbors to protect their property and money.

Tyler owns Circle T Land Services in Monticello.

"We appreciate the help but I recommend shopping local."

Natural disasters like Hurricane Helene provide an opportunity for individuals to take advantage of the crisis and those in distress.

Those seeking to further victimize Helene survivors may ask to repair roofs, cut down trees, and water test.

The things we tell people to look out for is if they're being too pushy or they're not local and you don't recognize them."

Lieutenant Dan Williams is with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He says neighbors should be careful by following these steps.

Beware of someone who approaches you unsolicited offering to work at a discount. Do not pay upfront before the job is done. Lastly, verify their licenses and insurance to make sure they are covered and equipped to do the job.

Neighbors can also reach out to the Florida Attorney General's Officeto report.

"If something doesn't feel right, if they're too pushy or they don't have insurance, it doesn't hurt to reach out to us here."

An issue Tyler knows can happen but wants to continue to help his community get back on their feet.

"That's why I always push to shop local because they are going to take care of you."

People in this neighborhood say since Hurricane Idalia last year, Debby in August and now Hurricane Helene hitting here, they are on high alert from this happening. If you need to report someone trying to take your money, click here for information on how to do that, and more information on what to watch out for.