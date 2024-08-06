Lafayette County neighbors working to recover from Hurricane Debby; where you can get help

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — Following Hurricane Debby's destruction, leaders in Lafayette County are working to help neighbors recover. Neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger has been tracking recovery since the storm hit Monday. Watch her reporting during the storm int he video above.

Tuesday afternoon, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said they have opened two locations providing water, MREs, and tarps to impacted residents at the below locations:

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Day Community Center

4673 N County Road 53 – Day 4th District Community Center

14204 E US Highway 27 – Branford Lafayette High School

160 NE Hornet Dr – Mayo

Hours of Operations are 9AM – 7PM Shower, restroom, and laundry facilities will be available later at:



Veteran’s Memorial Park

123 SW County Road 300 - Mayo

The sheriff's office also said you can submit photos and descriptions of damage in Lafayette County to them. They're working to understand just how destructive Debby was. LCSO said this form is not an application for any kind of assistance. Lafayette County uses this information to make informed decisions on operations to serve our community.

LCSO also warned that moderate to severe flooding is expected in the county in the days ahead.

Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners reminded neighbors to please do not place debris on the county right of way at this time. Vegetative debris and construction debris from Hurricane Debby will be accepted at the Lafayette County Landfill through October 31,2024 free of charge.

