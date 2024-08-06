Watch Now
Lafayette County neighbors working to recover from Hurricane Debby; where you can get help

Moderate to severe flooding is expected in the county in the days ahead
Hurricane Debby left a trail of damage and flooding behind in Lafayette County. Resources are available to neighbors in need.
Posted
and last updated

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — Following Hurricane Debby's destruction, leaders in Lafayette County are working to help neighbors recover. Neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger has been tracking recovery since the storm hit Monday. Watch her reporting during the storm int he video above.

Tuesday afternoon, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said they have opened two locations providing water, MREs, and tarps to impacted residents at the below locations:

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Day Community Center
    4673 N County Road 53 – Day
  • 4th District Community Center
    14204 E US Highway 27 – Branford

  • Lafayette High School
    160 NE Hornet Dr – Mayo
    Hours of Operations are 9AM – 7PM

    Shower, restroom, and laundry facilities will be available later at:

  • Veteran’s Memorial Park
    123 SW County Road 300 - Mayo

The sheriff's office also said you can submit photos and descriptions of damage in Lafayette County to them. They're working to understand just how destructive Debby was. LCSO said this form is not an application for any kind of assistance. Lafayette County uses this information to make informed decisions on operations to serve our community.

LCSO also warned that moderate to severe flooding is expected in the county in the days ahead.

Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners reminded neighbors to please do not place debris on the county right of way at this time. Vegetative debris and construction debris from Hurricane Debby will be accepted at the Lafayette County Landfill through October 31,2024 free of charge.

