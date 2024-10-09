Keaton Beach neighbors prepared for increased wind and rain from Milton

Wind and rain from Milton starting to shift some debris around in Taylor County.

Neighbors worked to clear debris and take photos for insurance ahead of Milton.

Watch the video to hear one neighbor's message to her family and friends in the Tampa Bay area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Milton's slight impacts on the Big Bend were felt in Taylor County Wednesday.

While milton won't make landfall here, neighbors said they know extra wind and rain could add on to the widespread devastation in this community.

Damage in Keaton Beach can be found everywhere.

The wind and rain picked up on Wednesday where neighbors are still at work from Hurricane Helene damage.

Down the road in Dekle Beach, we checked back in with Hope Webb, who we spoke to right after Helene made landfall.

On this day, she was still assessing damage at her home built by her great grandfather.

"It was my dream home, my forever home and it still will be," Webb said.

The storm surge ripped up her decking and a large hole in her home.

With rain and wind from Milton already here Wednesday and expected to pick up, she said like many others, she is clearing up big debris to keep wind from causing more damage.

She said she was thinking about her her friends and family in the Tampa area.

"We will all just rally together like we've done here and support those people because they were the very ones that came up here and supported us," Webb said.

Governor DeSantis has ordered all landfills be open 24/7 in areas impacted by Helene to help get rid of that debris.

The nearest one here is the Taylor County Landfill on u-s 98.