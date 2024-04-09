Jefferson County School Board addresses cafeteria worker strike following manager removal

The Jefferson County School District said other employees are getting in the kitchen after a cafeteria worker strike and the loss of two employees.

The cafeteria manager says she was fired due to false allegations of stealing $27.

Watch the video hear from her and see how the school board is moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A cafeteria manager is sharing her story on why she was let go as the Jefferson county school district discusses how they’re keeping their students fed.

Mary Singleton, the former Jefferson County K-12 lunchroom manager told me she was fired based on false allegations.

Singleton said she loved her job of 10 years.

What she loved the most: "The kids. I loved the kids, seeing the kids everyday."

That's what she misses most now after being let go from her job a little over a week ago.

The reason she said she was told when she was fired: "The school superintendent, she told me I stole 27 dollars."

I went to the school district office to ask Superintendent Eydie Tricquet about the removal.

She declined an interview telling me in a text that she was unable to comment about Singleton's release.

After all six cafeteria workers went on strike Tuesday in solidarity with Singleton, Tricquet told a packed room during the school board meeting that the health department and department of agriculture were there. "They made sure we served the food at the right temperature."

She said other employees, such as the director of transportation and some teachers jumped in to work in the cafeteria with the absence of two employees. "In an emergency situation, the department of health said our employees or anyone was serve safe certified could participate in serving food."

Something Singleton has concerns about. "Transportation director has nothing to do with the cafeteria."

But she said it's great to see the support from her cafeteria coworkers who stood by her side. "I know how much I am cared for and loved."

WATCH THE LATEST SCHOOL BOARD MEETING HERE:

Tricquet said during the school board meeting that she has opened an investigation with the Jefferson County Sheriff's office into the alleged theft.

