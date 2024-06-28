Jefferson County now eligible for FEMA public assistance following May 10 storms

Neighborhoods in the Big Bend are still rebuilding following severe weather on May 10, 2024.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Lamont during the severe weather outbreak.

See who is eligible for help in the FEMA news release below.

FEMA NEWS RELEASE:

Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Jefferson and Santa Rosa counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes.

Strong winds damage All Saints Neighborhood of Tallahassee

These counties join Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties which were all previously approved for FEMA Public Assistance.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].