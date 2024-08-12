INSIDE LOOK: Madison County homes sit in feet of floodwater one week after Hurricane Debby

It's been one week since nearly nine inches of rain fell on Madison County during Hurricane Debby.

With all that rain, homes in Madison County are still swamped with feet of floodwater.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Madison County neighbors are still dealing with feet of floodwaters one week after Debby came through our area.

I’m Kendall Brandt in Madison County. One neighbor I spoke with says she has seen three feet of water inside her home.

This water stretches across the Frith family property. What you see here — the road to their homes and a cow pasture — all under feet of water.

Amanda Frith tells me the water started to rise Tuesday afternoon. She says it was feet deep within 2 hours.

Now, Frith says it is three feet deep in their family home. But, she says that her and her husbands parents as well as the community have been a great help.

Frith Family Floodwater fills the kitchen of the Frith Family home

"Neighbors, friends, they've all been our here to help. The national guard actually helped me get my llama up to higher ground."

She says the national guard and emergency management have been visiting daily to check in on them. Leaders with Madison County Sheriffs Office say to be on the look out for water on the roads.

You should turn around and find another way to get to your destination. The National Weather Service said most flood deaths occur in vehicles.