"I heard trees crack" - Tallahassee neighbors work together to move past severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a Friday neighbors on Lipona RD and Bellevue Way won't soon forget. Many here woke to weather alerts on their phones, thunder, and high winds.

Clean up has begun and neighbors here are helping one another move on from this severe storm. Power and tree cutting crews are working to clean up tree limbs and power lines that was left over after strong winds and rain ripped through this neighborhood.

As I was walking down Bellevue Way, I met Ben Hanson and Calvin Drake while they were putting tarp on their roof.

Ben’s truck's windshield is shattered, and their home has power lines and trees all over.

They tell me once they heard the alert, the storms destruction happened just moments later.

"Started hearing trees crack and then all of a sudden I see the branch come into view and I knew it was happening right then" Drake said.

"We got the warning at like 7:30 this morning. Then two minutes later we hear trees falling all over the place and the power cuts out. I did not think much of it until I looked out my window and there were trees all over the place" Hanson said.

The message many neighbors have is if you hear the alert or alarm sound about severe weather or a tornado warning in the area, to take that sound seriously. They say since this, they know to take those alerts more seriously.

