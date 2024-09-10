Hurricanes Idalia and Debby devastated multiple Big Bend counties; see what new help is now available

Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor Counties are among those getting money through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program and the Small County Resurfacing Assistance Program for the 2024-25 Fiscal Year.

These areas are still recovering from Hurricanes Idalia and Debby.

Read the news release below to see how much each county will get.

GOVERNOR'S NEWS RELEASE:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $122 million in awards to small county governments and rural municipalities across the state through the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Resurfacing Assistance Program (SCRAP) for the 2024-25 Fiscal Year. Of today’s $122 million total, one-third of these funds will go to rural communities impacted by hurricanes Idalia and Debby.

“Rural counties face unique infrastructure challenges, so we are ensuring they have the resources needed for long-term success,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These investments will improve infrastructure and attract new businesses to Florida’s rural communities.”

“Everything the Florida Department of Transportation undertakes, we do with the local communities in mind,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “I’m grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for continuing to fund these priorities that aid Florida’s rural communities at times when they need it most. FDOT is proud of the partnerships we’ve built with our rural county leaders and look forward to continuing to deliver for these communities for years to come.”

The following entities will receive funding:



$4.25 million for Bradford County



$5.24 million for Calhoun County



$2.48 million for Citrus County



$985,000 for Collier County



$2.98 million for Columbia County



$2.28 million for DeSoto County



$2.46 million for Flagler County



$1.87 million for Gadsden County



$2.19 million for Gilchrist County



$2.3 million for Gulf County



$594,000 for Hamilton County



$1.12 million for Hardee County



$4.58 million for Hendry County



$4.81 million for Highlands County



$1.47 million for Holmes County



$1.55 million for Indian River County



$4.31 million for Jackson County



$1.63 million for Lafayette County



$2.5 million for Levy County



$7.72 million for Liberty County



$1.45 million for Madison County



$1.55 million for Martin County



$2.22 million for Monroe County



$2.04 million for Palm Beach County



$9.12 million for Putnam County



$2.23 million for Sumter County



$3.66 million for Suwannee County



$2.6 million for Taylor County



$3.05 million for Union County



$6.41 million for Washington County



Since 2019, FDOT has invested more than $1.2 billion to assist counties with critical infrastructure projects. FDOT has funded the following programs to help rural counties:

$865.3 million - Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) assists small county governments in repairing or rehabilitating country bridges, paving unpaved roads, addressing road-related drainage improvements, and the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and capacity and safety improvements of county roads, and constructing capacity and safety improvements.



$292.3 million - Small County Resurfacing Assistance Program (SCRAP) assists small county governments in resurfacing and reconstructing county roads.



To learn more about and apply for additional funding opportunities for Florida’s rural communities through the SCOP/SCRAP, click here. [t.e2ma.net]

