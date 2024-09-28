Hurricane Helene: Monticello family survives broken tree through home

Tree fell right on top of this home splitting it in two.

The ABC 27 First to Know Weather Team says this neighborhood saw wind gusts up to 81 mph.

Lots of down trees and power lines here in Jefferson County after Hurricane Helene.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Monticello neighborhood where i met a family that stayed home to ride out the storm... and what a ride it was.

“Right here, is where my wife was leaned back sleeping a little bit, this is what happened.”

A miracle, Bob Roew and his wife will never forget.

“I was here, and it missed my head but it kind of got my body.”

This big tree fell right on top of Bob’s home splitting it in two.

A frightening experience, Bob says could have been deadly.

Bob told me he just lost his youngest son last week. He's now dealing with the loss of a loved one and his home.

“Between the first hurricane and this hurricane and losing him, it’s been rough.”

The ABC 27 First to Know Meteorology Team says this neighborhood saw wind gusts up to 81 mph.

Winds so strong knocking down trees and power lines. Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill says although a couple of homes were lost this neighborhood was lucky.

“We are very surprised that the amount of damage that we do have is not greater than it is.”

“The good lord will help us I think”

I was able to contact Sheriff McNeil and his team to come to Bob's house and we were able to get them the resources that they needed.

