How mermaids and mimosas can support a Wakulla County landmark in need of repairs

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's is embarking on an initiative to fund a new roof for their urchin tanks.

The tanks have aged and are in need of repair to keep the lab's mission going.

Watch the video to find out how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keeping creatures from the ocean healthy...while educating visitors from around Florida.

That's the mission every day here the Gulf Specimen Marine lab.

Now they're trying to get a new tank

"It’s really old. We’ve had it for over ten years and it’s kind of rusting from all the salt water and we’ve got hooked in the roof. It’s where we keep our sea turtles really just want them to have a secure place.”

To help pay for those repairs...

The lab is hosting a fundraiser.

It's called Mermaids and Mimosas.

Leaders here tell me the money raised will go toward updating their infrastructure.

If you'd like to help out, the fundraiser is this Saturday from 4 to 7 in the evening. There will be an auction, mimosas and more! It's $35 per person.

