How four new ambulances will help Leon County EMS help you

Leon County EMS is set to receive four new ambulances this year.

EMS Chief Chad Abrams said some vehicles are ready for retirement after five to six years of work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County Emergency Medical Services is working to keep ambulances on the road to help with a steady increase in calls over the years.

Leon Emergency Medical Services Chief Chad Abrams said the work his crews do is often lifesaving.

"Time is of the essence and the treatment they provide in the field really helps with our outcome long-term," Chief Abrams said.

A big part of how they provide that treatment is the ambulance.

The chief said they have more than 30 across the county.

Many ambulances run for 24 hours a day.

He said they look to repair vehicles before replacement.

With a record response to over 50,000 calls in 2023, some are in need of complete retirement.

"They certainly have a lifespan with how busy we are and as much service we provide to the community," Abrams said.

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine Doctor Tracy MacIntosh said that service is key in continuing lifesaving care in the ER.

"For trauma care, we have what's called a golden hour," MacIntosh said. "If someone is bleeding, it's so important that I have emergency technicians that can put in an IV, start fluid, figure out if the patient has collapsed lungs. Those things will kill the patient before they even arrive to the emergency department."

She said the ambulance plays a big role in that treatment.

"Having ambulances that are well equipped that with the bumping down the road, they're still able safely to do those procedures, they're able to make those diagnoses because they have that equipment and expertise," MacIntosh said. "That's the difference between life and death for some of the patients we care for."

Abrams said he's thankful for not just the equipment that makes it possible.

"We are fortunate to have really good people that work for us that really care deeply for this community and want the best for their neighbors and the people they respond to and help out," Abrams said. "That combined with having the best equipment really makes a difference."

County commissioners will vote on the purchase of the first new ambulance on November 19 at their regular meeting.

