Homegrown athlete gets welcome home parade after 2024 summer games

Tyler competed in the 2024 summer games in both the three-meter Springboard and 10-meter Platform events.

Tyler is the first Olympian to come from the town of Moultrie since 1976.

Watch the video above to hear from Catrson Tyler and his family about his accomplishments.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Just 8 days since the summer games in Pairs, wrapped up, one South Georgia city is welcoming an Olympian home.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam in Moultrie.

This it's an exciting time as neighbors here welcome home Carson Tyler.

"It's really cool to be a little inspiration for them…"

You may recognize this man. He's diver Carson Tyler.

Tyler competed in the 2024 summer games in both the three-meter Springboard and 10-meter Platform events.

Monday, Colquitt County neighbors came out to welcome the athlete home from Paris.

"It's definitely shocking just to see the turnout today; it's incredible."

Tyler is the first Olympian to come from the town of Moultrie since 1976. But as his parents put it; it was all his doing.

"You would probably be surprised; we were pretty hands-off parents. We were very supportive, but we didn't push him, we didn't make him go to practice; he wanted to go to practice."

"I definitely believed in Carson, if he has a dream then I know that he's persistent and he's determined; if wants to do something and he puts his mind to it then he will do it."

Being persistent is part of the reason his welcome home parade drew big crowds in Downtown Moultrie. Tyler also received the key to the city.

Neighbor Gloria Copeland was just one of hundreds that came out to cheer Tyler on. She tells me what it was like to celebrate the homegrown athlete.

"Chilling. Very chilling. Everybody is just so proud of him."

While this experience was gold for this South Georgia town, I asked Tyler what he'll dive into next. He says.

"Get back to training and see if we can put ourselves on another Olympic team."

Carson Tyler's family says they're beyond proud of what Carson was able to accomplish, but they're also proud about true overwhelming support from the city. In Moultrie, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.