"HE'S A LEGEND" Greensboro neighbors rename football field after Robert Lee Jackson

Robert Lee Jackson passed away with colon cancer back in 2019.

Jackson coached in Gadsden County for 28 years

Watch the video to hear from his wife Gail Rittman Jackson about his legacy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's an Independence Day that neighbors and families here in Greensboro are never going to forget.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter standing at what used to be called the old Greensboro High Football Field. School district leaders renamed it after one Gadsden County great for not only his patriotism but for what he has done for this neighborhood.

"Robert Lee Jackson to me, oh my goodness. He was awesome, he was everything."

A father, a husband to Gail Rittman Jackson, a U.S Army Veteran and a coach.

"To me, he was the best coach in the world."

One of the greatest coaches coaching for 28 years.

Jackson won Gadsden County's football coach of the year 10 times, and took many of his teams to district, regional and state championships.

“He was as passionate about sports as you can get.”

Gadsden county school boards Steve Scott says Jackson’s passion and character was well known in the neighborhood.

So, the school board decided, unanimously, to rename the old Greensboro High School Football field after the great coach where he impacted athlete’s lives on and off the field.

That same field Gail says has lots of fun memories.

"I had a particular seat I always sat at because to me I could see him and the entire field."

And the seat you see Gail and I sitting at is the row she sat in to watch every single football game Jackson coached.

"Whether we were away or home, I was in the stands watching him do his thing."

Jackson's legacy didn't stop on the football field he also coached, junior varsity basketball, girls’ basketball and fast-pitch softball.

“With coach Jackson, no body forgets coach Jackson, he was that memorable of a character.”

Jackson passed away with colon cancer back in 2019, making family and neighbors heartbroken.

Gail says this Independence Day is not the same as any other, because she feels her husband’s presence on the field and making it her goal to make sure others feel coach Jackson's presence to.

"We will remember this forever…we will remember this forever."

Family of Jackson say they are excited for this change because now whoever sits in these stands at this field will be able to remember the story of Robert Lee Jackson and continue his legacy.