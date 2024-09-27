1 confirmed Helene-related death in Florida, likely 'additional loss of life,' DeSantis warns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) early Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
One person was killed in Florida when a sign fell on their car and two people were reported killed in a possible tornado in south Georgia as the storm approached.
“When Floridians wake up tomorrow morning, we’re going to be waking up to a state where very likely there’s been additional loss of life and certainly there’s going to be loss of property," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday night.
The American Red Cross recommends taking these actions during an extended power outage:
- Monitor alerts— this includes weather reports and safety notifications from local governments.
- Contact your support network. Let your family, friends and neighbors know you're okay and see how they're doing.
- Unplug unneeded appliances and electronics to prevent an overload.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning— only use a generator outside and away from windows, and never use outdoor stoves indoors.