Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

1 confirmed Helene-related death in Florida, likely 'additional loss of life,' DeSantis warns

Helene update from the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida at 6 a.m. on Friday
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) early Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

One person was killed in Florida when a sign fell on their car and two people were reported killed in a possible tornado in south Georgia as the storm approached.

“When Floridians wake up tomorrow morning, we’re going to be waking up to a state where very likely there’s been additional loss of life and certainly there’s going to be loss of property," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday night.

Power Outage Maps
City of Tallahassee Duke Energy Georgia Power Grady Electric Suwannee Valley Electric Talquin Electric Thomasville Tri-county Electric

The American Red Cross recommends taking these actions during an extended power outage:

  • Monitor alerts— this includes weather reports and safety notifications from local governments.
  • Contact your support network. Let your family, friends and neighbors know you're okay and see how they're doing.
  • Unplug unneeded appliances and electronics to prevent an overload.
  • Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning— only use a generator outside and away from windows, and never use outdoor stoves indoors.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood