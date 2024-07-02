Heavy rain leads to deadly crash in Madison County; FHP details what happened

Heavy rain led to a deadly crash in Madison County on Interstate 10 Monday evening.

A 78-year-old woman from Century, Fla. died in the multi-vehicle crash.

Read the FHP report below to see what happened.

FHP REPORT:

A car was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on Interstate-10 near the 250 Mile Marker. A second car was parked in the eastbound emergency lane (south shoulder) on I-10 near the 250 MM facing eastbound.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CASANOVA NURSE WAS WARNING DRIVERS DURING THE STORM ON THE NEWS AT 5:00. WATCH BELOW:

Casanova Nurse talks about heavy rain Monday in Madison County

A heavy rainstorm in the area caused roadway visibility to diminish along with creating standing water on the roadway. The driver of the first car failed to reduce speed in the inclement weather as they traveled through the standing water. That car began to hydroplane and travel towards the eastbound emergency lane and shoulder.

The hydroplaning car rotated in a counter clockwise manner while traveling into the eastbound emergency lane. The passenger side of that car collided with the rear bumper of the second parked car.

After collision, the first car was redirected to the left and traveled northeasterly across the eastbound lanes and into the center grass median where it came to final rest. The second parked car rotated in a counter clockwise manner onto the eastbound shoulder and ditch where it came to a final rest facing north, partially into the wooded tree line.

The first car's left rear passenger was pronounced deceased on scene, and that car's right front passenger was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for non-life threating injuries. Next-of-kin has been made.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Madison County Sheriff's Office and Fire-Rescue.

