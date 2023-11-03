"RAISE THE ROOF": Neighbors in Havana raising money to preserve the buildings history by restoring its roof

Havana History and Heritage Society is raising money to fix the roof on the Planters Exchange building.

The project will cost $200,000.

You've probably noticed these workers working on top of the Planters Exchange. Well, big things are happening.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana. Havana History and Heritage Society is raising money to preserve an important part of the town's history.

It's called the 'Raise the Roof Campaign.' This campaign is to raise money to fix the roof on the building. Neighbors began the campaign in May of 2023. The Estimated total cost for the project is $200,000.

Bob Bruggner, who is a member of the Tobacco Museum Board of Directors says the 13,000 SF of unimproved warehouse area has been broken down into 4 areas…. targeted for renovation in stages. This is the lay out on your screen.

The Planters Exchange was founded in 1926 to support growing the shade tobacco industry in Gadsden County. The building includes over 35,000 square feet of usable covered space.

Phase 3 will be converted into classroom space and library. Phase 4 will continue being a room for community gathering but they are planning on restoring it also.

Bruggner says it's important to preserve an important part of the towns history as this is what Havana was built on.

"This could be a huge community resource. We think it will have a huge impact on not only this generation but generations to come."

So far, Phase 1 and 2 have been paid for and phase one is complete. They are working for Phase 2 to be completed by the end of November and they are still raising funds for Phase 3 and 4.