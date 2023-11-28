Havana's Winterfest hit by inflation, but that's not stopping Havana Main Street from letting it snow

Winterfest is December 9th in Havana.

Inflation has caused prices to rise to put the festival on.

Watch the video to see how it's coming together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to putting on a festival, there's a price. This year, Havana Main Street saw an increase in prices due to inflation including to make it snow.

Let it snow! That's what Havana Main Street is going to do at their annual Winterfest on December 9th.

"Seeing the kids from this area play in the snow is such a joy," a joy that festival chair Nancy Saunders is willing to keep despite the cost of making the festival happen.

This year, neighbors can expect 70 different vendors, petting zoo, snow and even a lawnmower parade.

The festival continues to be a success, "because of sponsors."

She says inflation has been a challenge for them when it came to providing the things that makes Winterfest memorable for families. She says the price has gone up for everything.

"Small towns are struggling. We use this festival to bring more people to show off our town. Hopefully they will shop at all of our little stores that we have here."

I looked into a studydone by Iowa State University. In it, in 2022, expenses for neighbors in rural towns across America increased by 9.2 percent, and their income has only increased by 2.6 percent.

"We've been very fortunate as a town that a lot people support the town and support the vendors in the town."

Marc Paul is known as the lawnmower parade director. He says the creativity that his neighbors in Havana come up with, especially with the lawnmower parade, draws people to see the town even more.

"I'm ecstatic and proud that it has gotten as big as it has."

Good food, snow and even Santa coming to town, the price tag is not going to stop the town from putting on their annual Winterfest that benefits not only the town but families from all over.

"I'm just happy that we can keep doing this festival every year."

Winterfest is on December 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is free for everyone in downtown Havana.