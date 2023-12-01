Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith retires after serving 34 years in law enforcement

Tracy Smith has been HPD's Chief for 10 years

Smith has been in law enforcement for 34 years

View the story above to see his story

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

From working in corrections to becoming chief of police, Tracy Smith is stepping into a new role, retirement. Many neighbors have said the former chief has impacted many lives for the better.

Born and raised in Gadsden County, Chief Smith knew from the start…

"I wanted to be able to serve my community."

Chief started his career at the Florida Department of Corrections. Then he went to Midway Police Department.

"I worked with Tracy back in the early 1990's when he was a reserve officer and I'm glad to see he made a career out of law enforcement."

Then, Smith came to Havana …

"My uncle was chief here during the 50's and 60's and I always had a passion for Havana. It's home to me, even though I was born and raised in Quincy."

Following HPD, chief then got a job at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office where he was a LT and became Gadsden County's first code enforcement officer.

After working at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Chief came back to Havana and knew what he wanted to do…

"I knew I wanted to be the Chief one day"

In 2013, Smith was named Chief of Police for Havana Police Department. 10 years of serving as chief has left many neighbors with fond memories of his character and work ethic.

"Knowing he was there being around seeing him"

Always being there for the community that he calls home.

"Speaking on behalf of the garden club of Havana, we have asked him to come and help us discuss things we were concerned about, and he was always there."

"He wears a lot of hats, he steps out of being just the chief of police and he's a community member."

But speaking to neighbors across town, they all wish the chief well wishes as he enters retirement with a successful and impacful resume under his belt.

"Hate to see him go but I'm glad he's going to enjoy retirement and I'm glad he's still going to be around"

" I hope I can still help in any way I can."

Chief wants everyone to know that he is not going anywhere. If you want to send well wishes there will be a dedication for Chief at the Hazel Baker Center on Wednesday December 13th. You can drop by between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.