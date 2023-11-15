Gadsden County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting near Havana

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Two people have been taken into custody.

Learn more in the news release from the sheriff's office below.

NEWS RELEASE:

On November 15, 2023, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6688 Florida-Georgia Hwy in Havana shortly after midnight in reference to a shooting incident. When deputies arrived they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and one victim deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation led to two suspects who were subsequently identified and taken into custody. Kelvin Brown was charged with Attempted Robbery, Felony Murder, Felony Attempted Murder, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ty’Ron Washington was charged with Attempted Robbery, Felony Murder, Felony Attempted Murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (850) 627-9233.