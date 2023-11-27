"BRINGS BACK MEMORIES" - Havana Main Street makes ornaments depicting Havana's history; see how to get one

Havana Main Street is selling Christmas Ornaments.

This year's ornament is Havana's downtown clock that was donated by Havana Garden Club in 1999.

View the video to see how you can get one and where the money goes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana has many pieces of history that make this place home for many neighbors. For 4 years, Havana Main Street has created ornaments depicting the town's history for neighbors to hang on their Christmas trees.

This year, Diane Sams and Jody Winters from Full Moon Treasures handcrafted and designed the ornament.

"This particular ornament this year has 13 Swarovski Crystals. There are hand painted leaves. There is an actual watch crystal on the face of the clock. Then there is a half inch, clear, faceted crystal drop on the bottom that definitely throws rainbows."

Ann Kozeliski, is the executive director for Havana Main Street.

The ornament is the Town of Havana's clock which was donated by the Havana Garden Club in 1999.

Ann says the goal was to support local arts and community this holiday season.

"This brings back fond memories so that we are able to provide that joy at the holidays."

If you are interested in purchasing an ornament you can go to Wanderings in Downtown and go to the Havana Main Street Office. You can also order them online.

They are $25 and they are selling them until they are all gone.

The money made goes toward supporting Havana Main street projects.

