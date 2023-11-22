Allison Christmas Spectacular collecting food, household items; see where the supplies will go

The Allison Christmas spectacular is having its 3rd annual food and household item drive.

The drive is designed to benefit organizations like the Lighthouse Children's Home and others across the Big Bend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you've spent the holidays in Havana, you know the Allison Christmas Spectacular puts on a massive light show. This year, the family is working to give back to their community in a big way.

The Allison's are collecting food and household supplies for neighbors in the Big Bend. I met with one organization counting on that community support to spread cheer beyond the holidays.

The Lighthouse Children's Home in Tallahassee has been in operation for 46 years.

"We take teenage girls from 13 to 17. These young ladies maybe came from a storm of life somewhere or a broken family."

Mike Reason is the president of the Lighthouse Children's home. He said, "this ministry has totally relied on people in the community, relied on God. We are a faith-based ministry."

He said they don't take any government or state money. Meanwhile, in Havana, the Allison Christmas Spectacular is having it's 3rd annual household and food item drive. That drive is designed to benefit organizations like the Lighthouse Children's Home and others across the Big Bend.

"Every single year we've got 1,700 pounds each year."

This year, they're going for even more. The Allison's are collecting things like canned food, diapers and cleaning supplies. The Official Data Foundation shows the cost of household cleaning products inflated an average of 1.58 percent per year.

That means products costing $20 in 2010 cost $24.51 in 2023. Due to inflation, the Allison's see the need and are asking for the community to help.

"It really helps our locals out, and it's a way of making a lasting impact outside these borders. They can come see the show yes, but, make an impact outside of the street here," so organizations like The Lighthouse Children's Home to spread cheer beyond the holidays.

"Community, churches and folks around us who give to the Lighthouse Children's Home makes it possible for this to happen and for this ministry to exist."

Those who are interested in donating items can drop them off during the light show that begins Thanksgiving day from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. There will be wheelbarrows like this one and donation boxes along the street to put the items in. They're collecting these items until January 1st.