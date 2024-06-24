Gretna and Midway Fire Departments receive state funding; see what the money is going towards

Both departments and city leaders worked together to secure the funding this past legislative session.

They are using the money to upgrade their equipment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Both Gretna and Midway's Fire Departments received funding from the state to better serve neighbors. I’m Ashley Engle in the midway neighborhood. Both departments and their city leaders worked together to receive this funding. I’m looking into how this money is going to be spent.

Money that was really needed.

"We are extremely excited"

Both chief of midway fire Nathan Yarusso and Chief of Gretna Fire Danny Hunter say this funding from the state will help keep their neighborhoods safer.

"It’s significantly going to improve our ability to respond to a wide variety of incidents."

Midway Fire received $1 million from the state while Gretna Fire Rescue received $474,000.

Both departments and their city leaders worked together to get the money approved this past legislative session.

"We can't just start thinking about the fires today, we got to start thinking about the growth of the fires we're going to have five years from now."

Both departments are getting new up to date fire trucks and gear to protect the men and women who serve.

"This truck is going to be the Swiss Army knife of fire trucks. It's going to be able to fight fires and do hazmat response."

Both 0unter and Yarusso say Gadsden County has 31 miles of interstate to cover.

That includes the midway interchange...one of the busiest in the region.

Call volume has grown for the departments.

"We're going to have execration equipment that is going to be purchased along with these new trucks. We're going to have two quick response vehicles and a rapid response mini pumper. That will allow us to get to emergencies quicker."

Both departments tell me they're expecting to get their new trucks in the next few months.

