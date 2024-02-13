Grady County school leaders taking public comment on potential Northside Elementary closure

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Leaders in the Grady County School District are evaluating the closure of Northside Elementary School. Superintendent, Eric J. McFee, Ed.D sent a letter to the district concerning the idea on January 31, 2024.

In that letter, it says on March 13, the Grady County Board of Education will meet to vote on two issues. One issue is the potential closure of Northside Elementary. The other is the approval of a district-wide rezoning proposal.

You can find a link to that letter here.

You can find an interactive link to the proposed new school zones here.

According to the school board’s meeting website, a meeting was called for public input on the ideas for Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The school board then meets at 6 p.m. at the VanLandingham Center in Cairo.