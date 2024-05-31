Governor Ron DeSantis appoints two to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County

The Children’s Services Council of Leon County just got two new members.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Simone Marstiller and Brent Johnson to the CSC.

GOVERNOR'S NEWS RELEASE:

Simone Marstiller

Marstiller is Of Counsel at Gunster, Yoakley, Stewart P.A. She has a history of public service, previously serving as Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Marstiller earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Brent Johnson

Johnson is the Executive Director of Radey Law Firm. Previously, he served as a Senior Manager at North Highland Consulting and was a former Staff Auditor for the Florida Auditor General. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University.

