GOT STORM DEBRIS? Here's how you can get rid of it in Tallahassee

Following Friday's tornadoes in Tallahassee, there are steps you should take to effectively get rid of storm debris.

Debris should be placed at the curb as soon as possible.

Watch the video above to see what kind of debris the storms led to; the City of Tallahassee breaks down how to sort that debris for removal below.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The impact from the three tornadoes has created a substantial amount of debris. Due to the high volume, all storm-related debris should be placed at the curb as soon as possible.

All storm-related debris, as well as customers' normal garbage/recycling bins, should be placed behind the curb for collection as follows:

Separate piles appropriately. Do not mix bulk items or household trash with storm debris or yard waste.

Do not lean or stack debris on trees, poles, fire hydrants, storm drains or other structures.

Do not place debris out for collection under low hanging wires or tree limbs.

Do not place debris or collection bins in the roadway.

Regular size limits for debris collection are temporarily lifted as part of storm recovery. Larger piles, such as those with tree trunks or big limbs, require specialized, heavy-duty equipment. This means that you will likely see more than one crew servicing an area, picking up different debris piles based on size and content.

The City of Tallahassee is currently operating on the red week of its red week/blue week schedule for yard waste and bulky-item pickup. Customers can look up their specific collection schedule via Talgov.com [talgov.com] or by calling 850-891-4968.

For more information about the City's solid waste collection services, visit Talgov.com [talgov.com].