GET HELP: How you can sign up for household and business assistance following May 10 tornado

Leon County Government is launching the Targeted Emergency Assistance Microgrant Leon program.

The program is designed to help people recovery from tornadoes earlier in the month.

Watch the video above to see where tornadoes touched down on May 10, and read the news release below to see who is eligible and how you can get help.

LEON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

To quickly assist residents impacted by the devastating May 10 tornadoes, Leon County Government is launching the Targeted Emergency Assistance Microgrant (TEAM) Leon program on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Eligible residents in unincorporated Leon County may apply online for direct assistance to support households and businesses at LeonCountyFL.gov/TEAM [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

On May 14, the Leon County Board of County Commissioners approved the TEAM Leon program to meet critical community needs following the May 10 tornadoes. The microgrant award program will ensure timely and effective assistance to the community, bridging the gap to potential federal disaster relief.

The TEAM Leon program will distribute up to $1 million from the County's Catastrophe Fund to assist households and businesses in the hardest hit areas of unincorporated Leon County as the community continues to recover. The grant program will support residents with critical and emergency needs and help businesses with expenses not covered by insurance.

Eligible residents can apply for the following TEAM Leon programs:



Individual Assistance – Assists renters and homeowners in unincorporated Leon County with critical and emergency needs such as minor personal property damage, food replacement, temporary housing relocation, etc.

Review eligibility criteria [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] in advance of applications opening on Thursday, May 23. One-time payment up to $3,500.

Business Assistance – Assists businesses located in unincorporated Leon County that experienced business disruption, loss of inventory, or major property damage.

Review eligibility criteria [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] in advance of applications opening on Thursday, May 23. One-time payment up to $10,000.



While applying online is easy, beginning Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m., applicants can receive in-person assistance completing the application at TEAM Leon Application Assistance Centers near the hardest hit areas in unincorporated Leon County. Centers will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Rd

Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Hwy

Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Rd

Additionally, beginning Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m., applicants with questions may call the TEAM Leon Application Assistance Helpline at 850-606-TEAM (8326). The helpline will be open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.