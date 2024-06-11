Georgia set to close all remaining COVID-19 drive-through testing sites

The last day to be tested for COVID-19 at a Georgia DPH community testing site will be June 30, 2024.

DPH has sites throughout South Georgia.

Read the news release to see how the testing works and where you can find one before they close.

DPH NEWS RELEASE:

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is closing all remaining COVID-19 community testing sites. The last day to be tested for COVID-19 at a community testing site will be June 30, 2024. COVID-19 testing kiosks are now located throughout the state. In most locations, these kiosks offer access to COVID-19 tests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The kiosks dispense a test kit that includes two (2) nasal swabs for COVID-19 and Influenza A/Influenza B and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once collected, the specimens can be safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. In most cases, individuals receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required but is available at https://register.testandgo.com/. There is no out-of-pocket cost for tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test.

A map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Free test kits are also available statewide at county health departments.

COVID-19 testing is one of many prevention measures, along with vaccination, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19.

