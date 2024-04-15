GBI investigating officer-involved shooting that hurt 18-year-old man in Quitman

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Quitman Police Chief Roy Hart asked GBI to step in and investigate.

Read the GBI News Release below to see what happened.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

The man injured in this incident has been identified as Brian Williams, age 18, of Quitman, GA.

At the request of Quitman Police Chief Roy Hart, the GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of North Quincy Street in Quitman, GA. One man was shot and injured. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on April 12, 2024, Quitman Police were investigating an earlier shooting in which someone shot a vehicle multiple times while several people were inside. Police received information about the shooting and spotted a vehicle involved in that earlier incident while patrolling.

Two officers in a marked Quitman Police Tahoe attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle suspected to be involved in the earlier shooting. Upon activating their lights and sirens, the vehicle kept traveling for a short distance before the front seat passenger jumped out and began running.

The officer who was the passenger in the Police Tahoe chased the subject on foot through several yards, attempting to arrest him. Initial reports are the suspect dropped an item on two separate occasions while running and stopped to retrieve it and appeared to hide it in his waistband and then kept running.

Witnesses say the officer gave verbal commands for the subject to stop and get down, but he did not. One officer shot at the subject several times, hitting him at least once. The subject kept running and got away. The officer was not harmed in the incident.

Other law enforcement arrived and began to assist in a search for the subject. Officers found him about 20 minutes later hiding in a shed in a nearby yard and arrested him.

The subject was provided medical care at the scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be provided to District Attorney Brad Shealy of the Southern Judicial Circuit for his review.

