Fueling issue delaying some Leon County School buses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools said a fueling issue at their bus compounds is delaying some school buses for their afternoon trips.

"Parents, some of our buses will be late bringing students home this afternoon due to unforeseen fueling issues at our bus compounds. Students will have supervision during the delay," the district wrote online.

UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m. 13 elementary school buses have been impacted. We will update the impact on our middle schools very soon. https://t.co/nB22ZCcyLH — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) August 15, 2024

As of 3:30 p.m., the district said 13 elementary school buses have been impacted by an unforeseen compressed natural gas fueling issue.

The district added that schools will be communicating which routes are impacted.

