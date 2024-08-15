Watch Now
Fueling issue delaying some Leon County School buses

As of 3:30 p.m. 13 elementary school buses have been impacted.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools said a fueling issue at their bus compounds is delaying some school buses for their afternoon trips.

"Parents, some of our buses will be late bringing students home this afternoon due to unforeseen fueling issues at our bus compounds. Students will have supervision during the delay," the district wrote online.

As of 3:30 p.m., the district said 13 elementary school buses have been impacted by an unforeseen compressed natural gas fueling issue.

The district added that schools will be communicating which routes are impacted.

