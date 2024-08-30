Florida Gaming Control Commission confiscates illegal gambling machines from North Florida gas stations

Tallahassee Police helped Florida Gaming Control Commission helped Florida Gaming Control Commission seize illegal gambling machines.

Machines were also confiscated in Jefferson and Wakulla Couty.

Read the news release below to see how it happened, and watch video above of a similar operation that took place in Gadsden County last year.

FGCC NEWS RELEASE:

This week, the Florida Gaming Control Commission completed an ongoing investigation by making arrests and confiscating illegal gambling machines from five Tallahassee-area gas stations. The Tallahassee Police Department assisted in the operation.

Legal gaming is strictly regulated by Florida law, which provides player protections, combats illegal activity, generates state revenue, and fosters game integrity. Any person who possesses a slot machine without the license required by Florida Statute is subject to an administrative fine or civil penalty of up to $10,000 per machine. Occupational licenses held by a person found guilty of violating gambling statutes, such as a business permit or liquor license, can also be suspended.

“Illegal gambling has a serious impact on Florida’s communities, and small businesses who choose to offer illegal slot machines to customers need to understand that they are breaking the law,” said Lou Trombetta, Executive Director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. “It is unlawful to offer slot machine gaming at any unlicensed facility in Florida, including bars, restaurants, gas stations, and illegal casinos. We want to help small businesses understand the law, as well as the implications of not following the law.”

Ten gas stations total were involved in the North Florida operation, including one Jefferson County location, one Wakulla County location, and eight Leon County locations. More than $17,000 was seized from the 21 illegal gambling machines confiscated by gaming enforcement personnel, including both slot machines and coin pushers. Ten arrests have been made thus far, with additional arrests pending.

Gambling machines are allowed only in legal gaming facilities, and slot machines are legal only in eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and at certain facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is against the law to offer slot machine gaming or any unauthorized gambling at any unlicensed facility in Florida. A map of authorized locations is available at FLGaming.gov/locations.

The mission of the Florida Gaming Control Commission is to preserve and protect the integrity of gaming activities in Florida through fair regulation, licensing, effective criminal investigation, and enforcement. Any concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida can be reported online at FLGaming.gov/File-aReport, by email at Tipline@FLGaming.gov, or by phone at 850-880-3433.

