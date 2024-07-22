FEMA offering assistance to faith-based organizations following May's tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency released the following information regarding recovery from severe weather that struck the Big Bend on May 10:

Houses of worship, whether they provide critical or essential social services, may submit a FEMA Request for Public Assistance through Grants Portal, an online recovery management tool, within 30 days of the date of a presidential disaster declaration. Any questions about the process can be answered by your local and/or state emergency manager.

WATCH OUR REPORT ON ONE CHURCH THAT WAS DAMAGED IN THE COLLEGETOWN NEIGHBORHOOD:

One long-standing church continues clean up following tornadoes, why they're looking to the community for help

Houses of Worship that provide a noncritical social service, such as community and senior citizen centers of nonprofits must go through the loan application process with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance program before FEMA can determine eligibility for the agency’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses expenses for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repair or rebuilding of disaster-damaged property. However, some activities regarding emergency protective measures that were performed in preparation or response to the storm may be eligible without or while pending an SBA decision.

SBA’s low-interest disaster loans provide up to $2 million for damaged real estate and the repair or replacement of property, such as furniture, fixtures and other eligible inventory. For information about disaster assistance from SBA, visit SBA.gov/disaster [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or call 800-659-2955.

FEMA encourages protecting these damaged facilities from future events by taking hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

Eligibility

The house of worship must be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization.

It must have sustained damage caused by the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Santa Rosa, Suwanee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

The facility must be open to the public.

The application must include state and/or U.S. Internal Revenue Service documentation of tax-exempt status, pre-disaster charter and other documentation.

Requests for Public Assistance

Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) are now being accepted from state, territorial, tribal and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, for applicants in Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties. The deadline for Applicants in these counties to submit an RPA via Grants Portal is July 27, 2024. Submit an RPA at FloridaPA.org [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

The deadline for Applicants in Columbia County to submit an RPA via Grants Portal is Aug. 16, 2024. Submit an RPA at FloridaPA.org [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

What You Will Need to Provide