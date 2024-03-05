FDLE, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Monticello PD arrest 3 following offender operation

Two sexual offenders and one sexual predator were recently arrested in Jefferson County.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also begun criminal investigations on four absconded sex offenders.

Read the FDLE news release below to see how you can help.



FDLE NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Monticello Police Department arrested two sexual offenders and one sexual predator following a countywide operation to verify the addresses of registered offenders.

During “Operation Catch-Up”, investigators checked registration information provided by career offenders, sexual offenders and sexual predators by visiting more than 50 offenders living in Jefferson County. In addition to the three arrests, investigators began criminal investigations on four absconded sex offenders.

Arrests:

Jack Johnson, 53, Monticello, failure of a sexual offender to report a change in residence (one count), knowingly providing false sex offender registration information (one count);

Robert Jones, 60, Monticello, failure of a sexual offender to report a change in email address or internet identification (one count), failure of a sexual offender to obtain driver’s license or identification card (one count);

Alphonso Macon, 54, Monticello, failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned (one count), knowingly providing false sexual predator registration information (15 counts).

Absconders:



Hopemarie Johnson Clark, 40, sex offender absconded from Monticello residence;

Maurice Ellis Miller, 59, sex offender absconded from Monticello residence;

Lorenzo King, 52, sex offender absconded from Monticello residence;

Jabori Jemere Williams, 41, sex offender absconded from Monticello residence.

If you have any information about these absconded sex offenders, please contact FDLE at (850) 410-8300.

FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau (EIS) coordinated the operation with assistance from FDLE’s Tallahassee Regional Operations Center.

Search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry here: https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf [offender.fdle.state.fl.us].

Search Florida’s Career Offender Registry here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/coflyer/home.asp [fdle.state.fl.us].