FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County Wednesday

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County Wednesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a man shot at law enforcement, then presented himself armed with a handgun.

Read the HCSO news release about the incident below.

HCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday May 9, 2024 the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office requested the assistance of the Alachua County Sheriffs Office (ACSO) to serve a domestic violence injunction and an Ex Parte Risk Protection Order. The suspect, Joseph A. Ogle (4/10/1965) considered himself a sovereign citizen. He was also a veteran with training/experience working with minor explosives and firearms. It was also confirmed Ogle was in possession of numerous rifles and handguns and he had fortified his residence.

As the investigation progressed, probable cause for criminal charges was established, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Written or Electronic Threats to Kill, do Bodily Injury or Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism with no bond.

The morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2024 members of ACSO and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office surrounded the suspect’s home. Contact was established and he refused to come outside. After lengthy negotiations, the suspect started firing at law enforcement personnel and their assets. He told law enforcement he would continue shooting and would commit suicide if necessary. During the subsequent standoff, the suspect presented himself armed with a handgun. At approximately 10:45 a.m., the suspect was shot by a member of ACSO’s SWAT team and was pronounced dead on scene.

Per ACSO Officer involved shooting policies the investigation into the events and timelines leading to it will be conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The ACSO Office of Professional Standards will investigate whether the policies of the Sheriff’s Office were followed. The deputy(s) involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the parallel investigations.

Sheriff Reid stated, “I would like to thank Sheriff Emery Gainey of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff T.K. Waters of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their support and resources during this incident.”

ACSO and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any more information about the shooting and this incident until the completion of the parallel investigations with FDLE and the 3rd Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

