Early voting in Florida ends; neighbors react to process and low turnout

Early voting ends Sunday in Florida, I look at how neighbors feel about the turnout and the numbers of the 2020 PPP election.

Watch the video above to hear from those who voted in the early voting period and those who didn't. See how they feel about low voter turnout this year.

“The process was actually too easy because no one was there besides myself to vote… so it was easier than I expected…”

Jamie Hodges is a Tallahassee neighbor of five years.

He was one of just a few people who voted early in this year‘s presidential preference primary.

One Leon County election worker told me because there’s only one race that’s on the ballot —the Republican primary—- low turnout was expected…

It was so low that I waited outside this polling location at the Courthouse for interviews, but I was told there were just four voters from 8 in the morning through 12 noon…and I had missed them.

I asked Hodges what he hopes for the General Election in November…

“Definitely greater turnout… every election we need good turnout…”

I took a look at the numbers… In 2020– during the last presidential primary.

Early voter turnout in Leon County was a total of 20,744 votes… according to the Florida Decisions of Elections…

That turnout is not expected this year—by election experts— final numbers on early voting will come later after a certification process.

Early voting in Florida ended Sunday but many are looking ahead to November.

I asked one other Tallahassee neighbor if the low turnout makes him concerned for the general election.

“I think the main part of it is people don’t really know the issues..., they don’t really know what’s going on…”

Kyle Smith, is new to the State of Florida hasn’t voted yet but plans to register to vote.

“This is a big election year; I should probably register. I want to do my part; have my voice be heard… you know what I mean?”

With everything winding down in the early voting period… neighbors like Hodges tell me what he think community members should do come November…

“Come on out and vote because it’s not a difficult process at all…”