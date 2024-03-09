Early voting for '24 Presidential Preference Primary Election begins in Leon Co.

Early voting for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election has begun in Leon County.

Since the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their sole candidate and there are no other contests on the ballot in Leon County, only voters registered with the Republican Party of Florida will have a ballot in the Leon County PPP.

Read the news release from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office to see where you can vote early.

NEWS RELEASE:

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces the Early Voting schedule for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election. “Starting on Saturday, March 9, and running through Sunday, March 17, Leon County voters who are registered with the Republican Party can cast ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary Election at ten Early Voting locations,” said Supervisor Earley. “This year, we are proud to announce that we will be offering Early Voting in the FSU Student Union, an easy and convenient option for FSU students and employees.”

The benefits of Early Voting include shorter wait times, more than thirty combined hours of weekend voting, and the flexibility to vote at any Early Voting site in the county. The list of Early Voting hours and locations can be found below, in the election guide which was mailed to all voters who can participate in this election, and at LeonVotes.gov.

Voters can also drop-off a Vote-by-Mail ballot at any Early Voting site during voting hours. Each site has a secure ballot intake station staffed by election workers, so voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballots without using postage. Ballots must be returned in the green envelope, with the voter’s signature and date signed. Voters can also have a family member drop off the ballot for them. The Election Office must receive a Vote-by-Mail ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 19, in order to count it (there is a special 10-day extension for ballots from overseas voters).

The PPP is part of how political parties select presidential candidates. Since the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their sole candidate and there are no other contests on the ballot in Leon County, only voters registered with the Republican Party of Florida will have a ballot in the Leon County PPP. Leon County voters registered with the Democratic Party, a minor party, or no party will not receive a ballot in this election. The deadline to change party affiliation in time for this election was February 20.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

