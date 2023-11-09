TRAFFIC ALERT: Detours planned around Veterans Day events downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is asking drivers to be safe Friday morning. There are a number of road closures around Veterans Day events downtown Tallahassee planned. Detours will be in place. Here's what you need to know:
- The Veterans Day 5k will begin at 8 a.m., and Calhoun Street will be closed from Apalachee Parkway to Gaines Street; and Madison Street from Monroe Street to Calhoun Street at 6:30 a.m. until the parade ends. Additionally, Franklin Avenue will be closed from Tennessee Street to Cascades Park from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m.
- In preparation for the Veterans Day Parade which begins at 10:40 a.m., North Monroe Street will be closed at 8 a.m. from Brevard Street to Tennessee Street for parade staging. At 9:30 a.m., North Monroe Street will close from Tennessee Street to Gaines Street for the parade. By 1 p.m., North Monroe Street will be reopened.
- The Vet Fest will take place in the Chain of Parks, and Park Avenue will be closed from North Monroe to Adams Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.