VIDEO: T-Pain cancels Tallahassee concert appearance, show will still go on featuring other local artists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police say the musician, T-Pain, will not be attending a concert at the Adderly Amphitheater Friday night.

T-Pain had been billed as one of the performers on a flyer advertising the event in Cascades Park. The performance was to be part of “Tallahassee / Leon County Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop.”

On Facebook, TPD wrote, “despite this change, we will be present to ensure a safe and exciting evening for attendees.”

The North Florida Community Development Corporation (NFCDC) is putting on the concert. On the event site, it says, “this monumental event is poised to be a zenith of cultural significance in Tallahassee/Leon County. It's a celebration not only of hip hop's evolution but also a resounding testament to the enduring values of community unity and cultural diversity.”

NFCDC said their mission, “serves as the compass guiding us towards enhancing the quality of life for our cherished community members through an array of impactful outreach initiatives.”

Friday morning we asked Darius “Doc D” Baker, founder and CEO of the TNL Performing Arts Center, why T-Pain will not be performing.

Baker told Southwest Tallahassee Reporter, Terry Gilliam, “there were some things that happened earlier this week that we’re going to work through as a city, and we’re going to make this thing right.”

Baker added that earlier in the week an opinion was published in the newspaper regarding T-Pain. When that made its way back to T-Pain and his publicist. Baker said the news, “didn’t make him (T-Pain) feel good.”

Baker said despite T-Pain’s expected absence from the performance, they’re still going to tribute him during their Tallahassee Nights Live set.

"He is a role model," Baker said. "We all are role models. We all have made mistakes, too, in the past. But there is somebody that's looking up to you just like there is somebody looking up to me."

