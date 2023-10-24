PHOTOS: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shares NICU baby Halloween costumes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is sharing photos of babies in Halloween costumes. The babies are staying in the neonatal intensive care unit.
TMH said, "bringing the fun to these little ones and their parents through this annual tradition is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families. Our crafty NICU team put together all the costumes!"
TMH NICU Halloween Costumes
Rootin' for you to get our of here!
This tiny scarecrow is out-standing in his field
Soy cute!
Special delivery!
What do you call Winnie the Pooh on Halloween? Winnie the Boo!
I ❤️ you a latte!
You won't Boo-lieve how cute these babies are 😮
Growing strong!
Ready to say baaaa-bye to the NICU!
Pho-get the NICU, I'm ready to be Ramen around outside!
Peaches Peaches Peaches Peaches Peaches
Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten
I love you to Stitches
Baby's New Groove
I'll be out of here in the bat of an eye
I Taut I Taw A Puddy-Tat
His job is baby
No reason to feel Bluey, I'll be out of here in no time!
Cowabunga! It's a Baby Mutant Ninja Turtle
TMH added, "one of our great nurses, Yamanda Williams, started this tradition in 2019 [tmh.org] after becoming a NICU nurse – inspired by her own journey as a NICU parent."
These photos were all take with consent from the parents.