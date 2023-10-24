PHOTOS: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shares NICU baby Halloween costumes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is sharing photos of babies in Halloween costumes. The babies are staying in the neonatal intensive care unit.

TMH said, "bringing the fun to these little ones and their parents through this annual tradition is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families. Our crafty NICU team put together all the costumes!"

TMH NICU Halloween Costumes Rootin' for you to get our of here! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare This tiny scarecrow is out-standing in his field Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Soy cute! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Special delivery! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare What do you call Winnie the Pooh on Halloween? Winnie the Boo! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare I ❤️ you a latte! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare You won't Boo-lieve how cute these babies are 😮 Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Growing strong! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Ready to say baaaa-bye to the NICU! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Pho-get the NICU, I'm ready to be Ramen around outside! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Peaches Peaches Peaches Peaches Peaches Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare I love you to Stitches Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Baby's New Groove Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare I'll be out of here in the bat of an eye Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare I Taut I Taw A Puddy-Tat Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare His job is baby Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare No reason to feel Bluey, I'll be out of here in no time! Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Cowabunga! It's a Baby Mutant Ninja Turtle Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

TMH added, "one of our great nurses, Yamanda Williams, started this tradition in 2019 [tmh.org] after becoming a NICU nurse – inspired by her own journey as a NICU parent."

These photos were all take with consent from the parents.

