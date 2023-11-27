Melissa Etheridge, The Revivalists, and others set to perform at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park

Multiple acts were just announced for the spring of 2024 in Tallahassee.

Tickets go on sale on December 1.

See who is coming in the news release from Leon County below.

COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Leon County Government proudly announces the following four shows as part of the 2024 spring concert line-up at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park – The Jubilee Music Festival, The Revivalists, The Flaming Lips, and Melissa Etheridge. Tickets for the spring line-up go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at noon at TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

The Jubilee Music Festival featuring The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, 2024

This two-day 2024 Bicentennial signature event features an extraordinary lineup of gospel music luminaries, including The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, and Pastor Mike Jr. Local choirs and praise and worship teams will also be invited to participate during the weekend festival.

Comprising Jacky Clark Chisholm, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark, Dorinda Clark Cole, and Karen Clark Sheard, The Clark Sisters are trailblazers in contemporary Gospel music, with a legacy spanning over five decades. Their chart-topping albums, including the recent sensation "The Return," showcase their enduring influence on the genre. Joining them is the incomparable Yolanda Adams, a Grammy-winning powerhouse. Adams has not only triumphed in the world of gospel music but has also made her mark as an author, designer, record company executive, mother, and actor. Her soulful vocals and inspirational messages make her a living legend in contemporary gospel. Jekalyn Carr, a powerhouse in her own right, boasts multiple Stellar Awards, Dove wins, and Grammy nominations. Carr's captivating voice and inspiring ministry have made her a force to be reckoned with in gospel music. Adding his distinctive sound to the festival is Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Todd Dulaney, whose journey from the baseball field to gospel stardom is nothing short of inspiring. With hits like "The Anthem" and "You're Doing It All Again," Dulaney's music carries a message that transcends boundaries. Pastor Mike, Jr., an 11-time BET Stellar Award winner, brings his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence to the festival, embodying a unique blend of ministry and musical artistry. As both a pastor and a rising artist, Pastor Mike, Jr. is making waves with his messages of resilience and triumph.

Friday tickets are available for $35 for general admission, $45 for P2 Reserved Seating and $55 for P1 Reserved Seating.

Saturday tickets are available for $40 for general admission, $50 for P2 Reserved Seating and $60 for P1 Reserved Seating.

Two-day tickets ($10 discount) are $65 for general admission, $85 for P2 Reserved Seating and $105 for P1 Reserved Seating.

The Revivalists

Friday, April 12, 2024

Eight-piece rock 'n' roll collective The Revivalists have made the journey from hole-in-the-wall gigs to sold-out shows at hallowed venues, multi-platinum success, more than 800 million streams and major media accolades. Renowned for their live prowess, soulful alt-rock anthems, distinct mix of many of the classic styles of American music, and outward generosity through their philanthropic Rev Causes initiative, The Revivalists broke through with 2015's Men Amongst Mountains, which featured the double-platinum smash single and Billboard Hot 100 hit "Wish I Knew You.” Tickets are $40 for general admission, $60 for P2 Reserved Seating and $80 for P1 Reserved Seating.

An Evening with Melissa Etheridge

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Tallahassee Pride Week kicks off with GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning roiness. This is nckstar Melissa Etheridge, who has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $45 for P2 Reserved Seating and $60 for P1 Reserved Seating.

The Flaming Lips

Friday, April 26, 2024

The Friday night opener for Word of South, GRAMMY® Award-winning The Flaming Lips are known for their brave, frequently brilliant, and obscure eclectic tracks in the world of alternative rock bands. From their beginnings as Oklahoma outsiders to their mid-'90s pop-culture breakthrough to their status as one of the most respected groups of the 21st century, the Lips rode one of the more surreal career trajectories in pop music. Performing the highly successful album “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” the sci-fi-themed quasi-concept album cast The Flaming Lips’ most playful and profound songs to date in a wondrous swirl of ambient electronics, digital beats, and psychedelic splendor. It remains the Flaming Lips’ most successful album, landing the band their first RIAA-certified Gold Record. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $50 for P2 Reserved Seating and $75 for P1 Reserved Seating.

For more information on The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]. For destination information, please go to VisitTallahassee.com [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

