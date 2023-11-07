Marsy's Law in effect for 5 years; see how it's commemorated in Tallahassee

November marks five years since the passage of Marsy's Law.

A group put out an art display to raise awareness for the victims' rights guaranteed under the law.

Watch the video above to see the display.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been five years since a law was passed to protect victims and their families here in the state of Florida. A display at the Florida Capitol is meant to raise awareness for Marsy's Law.

The law passed in 2018 aims at shielding victims and their families from harassment by sealing records upon request.

It also gives the victim the right to be heard in court in front of court in their case.

The display went up Monday morning at the first floor rotunda.

This display is meant to serve as a reminder of the rights you have as a victim or as a family member of a victim under this law.

