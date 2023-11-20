Feeding families during the holidays and beyond

Thanksgiving meals are planned this week with Project Annie and the Salvation Army.

The organization Food Not Bombs Tallahassee provides hot meals to people each Sunday.

“It does make you feel good as well to see people fed and happy and appreciative of what you’re able to give them.”

Robert Lee is a Volunteer with Food Not Bombs…

“There’s always more need than there is resources. It feels good to help people out during the holidays and having them know that; that resource is going to be there consistently.”

Food Not Bombs is one of the organizations in Tallahassee making sure people no matter the neighborhood they live in have access to at least one hot meal every Sunday. Along with providing them with hygiene products and canned goods.

Work that middle school teacher Jonah Mundy says he’s proud to be part of.

“There’s always a need for food, I feel like during the holidays people get clued in a little bit more to the hunger in our community, but it’s a year-round need.”

The need is certainly top of mind this holiday season for organizations like Project Annie. In 2022, two thousand people turned to the organization for a Thanksgiving meal and they expect even more this Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army is also gearing up for its annual holiday meal. Serving families the day before Thanksgiving on November 22nd.

As many more organizations work to feed families this Thanksgiving- Lee wants everyone to keep this in Mind.

