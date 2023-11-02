Watch Now
City of Tallahassee Attorney to resign; read the proposed agreement going forward

Cassandra Jackson was appointed on February 28, 2018
Channing Frampton, WTXL
Posted at 5:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
The Tallahassee City Attorney, Cassandra Jackson, has given notice of her intent to resign. According to documents from an upcoming city commission meeting, Jackson plans to leave the position of City Attorney and "continue to serve as an employee/consultant through June 1, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition." 

ABC 27 asked a city spokesperson why Jackson intends to resign. We were directed to the agenda for the city commission meeting planned for November 8. In that agenda item, we found the plan below outlining a proposal for Jackson to stay on as an employee/consultant.

The agenda item says "the proposed amendment to the employment agreement defines Ms. Jackson’s duties as employee/consultant to include providing certain consulting services which include, but are not limited to, the provision of advice and counsel."

City leaders could also discuss appointing an interim city attorney once Jackson steps down. The agenda item also says, "if authorized, the Human Resources Department and Office of Diversity and Inclusion will immediately begin the recruitment process for an attorney who has been admitted to the Florida Bar and will publicize the vacancy, which would last approximately 60 days, followed by an interview process by the City Commission."

It goes on to say, "the position will be advertised with organizations including but not limited to the Florida Bar, the Florida League of Cities, the Florida Municipal Attorneys Association, the American Bar Association, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, and the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association. Significant interest in the position is expected due to the prominence of Tallahassee’s statewide and national profile."

PROPOSED AGREEMENT:

According to that agenda item, the City Commission appointed Cassandra Jackson as City Attorneyfor the City of Tallahassee on February 28, 2018.

ABC 27 reached out to Jackson's office to learn more about why she intends to resign. She was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

