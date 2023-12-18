Deputies shoot, kill man in Liberty County; FDLE investigating why

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Liberty County.

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Hosford.

Read the news release below to learn what happened and where the situation stands now.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

A subject is deceased after an officer involved shooting this afternoon in Liberty County. No deputies were injured.

Around 4:30 today, two Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies approached an armed man who was walking near NE Todd Pullman Road in Hosford. The subject, a white male, had an active arrest warrant.

The deputies asked the subject to drop his gun. The subject did not and then the subject raised his gun at the deputies. Deputies fired and the subject was struck by gunfire. Deputies provided aid to the subject, but he died at the scene.

As is routine, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting. Agents have responded to the scene. The name of the subject is not being released at this time pending family notification. Deputies will be placed on leave per policy.

We understand this is a traumatic event for our community, our deputies involved, and also for family members of the deceased man. We ask for patience while this shooting is investigated.