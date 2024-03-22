DASHCAM VIDEO: Florida Highway Patrol pursues stolen truck through Gadsden County; see where the chase ended

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video of a pursuit that spanned about 6 miles on Interstate 10 eastbound Thursday. The video above captures the moment a stolen truck nearly crashes at the MM 192 exit in Midway. FHP detailed what happened in the report below.

FHP REPORT:

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, Trooper Sanders was informed via radio of a stolen white truck and empty flatbed trailer that occurred on Interstate 10 around the 166 mile marker in Gadsden County, Florida. Sanders observed the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 around the 188-mile marker, in the outside lane.

Sanders verified the information from the complaint about the color, make and model of the stolen truck and trailer. The stolen vehicle then traveled into the inside lane while passing the 190-mile marker. The stolen vehicle then attempted to travel off the Interstate at exit 192. But at the last moment turned back onto the Interstate 10 and continued to travel eastbound.

The stolen vehicle slowed down and went to the right entrance ramp lane and the driver tossed a gun which Sanders was unaware of at the time. Sanders activated emergency equipment with lights and sirens to get the vehicle to pull over.

The vehicle continued to travel eastbound on Interstate 10, in the outside lane. The stolen vehicle continued traveling on Interstate 10 as they traveled into Leon County Florida. Other marked patrol units assisted in getting the stolen vehicle to travel off the Interstate and into the Leon County rest area parking lot.

Sanders contacted the driver from the driver side. The driver was identified by his Florida Drivers License number as Victor Dontavius Joaquin Stallworth Jr.

Mr. Stallworth was taken into custody in double locked cuffs. Once the driver was secure, FHP received information from the truck owner that the driver was in possession of a gun. The truck owner was aware due to the in-cab camera mounted near the rear-view mirror.

The owner of the truck reviewed the in-cab video. It was discovered the driver had thrown the gun out of the passenger side window.

Trooper Suchocki and Trooper Cohen along with the in-cab video, time stamps and GPS were able to determine where the driver threw the gun out the window.

The gun a turquoise in color handgun was located on the south shoulder of the interstate laying in the grass. Mr. Stallworth was transported to the Gadsden County Jail without incident. Mr. Stallworth was turned over to the Gadsden County Jail booking officer.