DASHCAM VIDEO: FHP clocks driver going 110 mph in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol clocked a driver going 110 mph on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

According to a report obtained by ABC 27, the incident took place around 11:48 the night of Dec. 8, 2023. It happened in the area of mile marker 219 on I-10 eastbound.

In the report, the responding trooper said they saw a car heading eastbound. The trooper estimated the car was traveling over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. Using radar, the trooper clocked the car at 110 mph. The trooper said the car was a “Dodge Challenger, dark in color, with loud after market exhaust.”

The trooper said as they pulled out into traffic to follow the car, the headlights on the Dodge were turned off. The trooper said they turned on their emergency lights and sirens and gave chase. The trooper said, “the vehicles actions demonstrated a willful and wanton disregard to the safely of persons and property, which constitutes reckless driver per Florida State Statue.”

The trooper details what happened next in the FHP report:

“I gave chase eastbound from approximately the 220-mile marker eastbound until the vehicle decided to come to a stop on the south shoulder of I-10, just prior to the 225-mile marker exit. During the pursuit, the vehicle turned its headlights off and on several times, all while driving at speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Around the 223-mile marker, the Charger was in the outside lane, approached the rear of a semi truck tractor and trailer and abruptly changed lanes into the inside lane in front of another vehicle causing them to hit the brakes to avoid collision.

After the vehicle came to a stop on the south shoulder, I exited my patrol vehicle and drew my agency issued handgun and gave loud verbal commands for the occupants to show me their hands.

Both the driver and passenger complied and I held them at gun point until Tpr. Harrell arrived on scene to assist. After Tpr. Harrell's arrived on scene, the driver was placed under arrest and the passenger was detained, in handcuffs, without incident.”

In the report the driver was identified as Tyler Jamal Irvine. When asked why he tried to run, the trooper said Irvine replied that it must have been an adrenaline thing. The trooper took Tyler to the Jefferson County Jail.

Tyler was issued a criminal traffic citation for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and for his original speed of 110 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.