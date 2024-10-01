DAMAGE REPORTS: The online system helping neighbors in Jefferson County

Leaders are encouraging neighbors to use this website to report damage caused by the storm.

This will help leaders assess and survey damage to give neighbors the resources they need.

Watch the video to see how to use the website and the benefits of the online reporting option.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Neighbors in Jefferson County are continuing to access the damage Hurricane Helene left them. I’m Ashley Engle in the Monticello neighborhood. I’m looking at how neighbors here can report their damage by simply (taking a picture) snapping a picture and uploading it to a website.

“My lovely car, so sad. We had a large magnolia tree fall on it and smooshed it like a pancake.”

Cathy Ebberbach is the owner of the Daffodale house in Monticello. She tells me her property had a lot of down trees.

“One hit the roof; the roofer is coming today.”

So far, Jefferson County has had 80 homes reporter either damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Leaders now are tracking the damage, but in a new way.

“We are encouraging people to use our website if they want to report damage.

Angela Gray is Jefferson County’s Property appraiser. She tells me since Debby, they’ve had a hurricane damage form neighbors can fill out if they have property damage.

That way, gray and her team can go out and survey damage as quickly as possible to get neighbors the help they need.

“We’ve got a lot of resources that are coming, and we are passing their information along to those volunteer organizations to help them try to rebuild their lives. Reporting and keeping up with that information is important.”

So, here’s how neighbors can report their damage.

Go to property search on their website. Put your first and last name then click search. Scroll down until you see this button Hurricane damage form...there you can upload any photos you need to report to the county.

A tool Cathy didn’t know she can use but is now going to use it to report her damage now.

“We’ve had a lot of damage”

If you have damage and need to let county leaders know, I’ll have this website linked to this story on our website at wtxl.tv.