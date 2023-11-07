Wakulla County neighbors call for more affordable housing options

According to Zumper, right now the average rent for a two bedroom apartment in Crawfordville is $1,200 a month.

Some people in Wakulla County hope for more affordable options.

Watch the video to hear from a realtor about the issue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Any adults like me that are just looking for something affordable to rent we're having a pretty hard time and things are scarce too."

Gracie Miller is a young woman who lives in Wakulla. She is currently living with her grandmother, but she's saving up for a home and hopes there will be more affordable options available in the county.

"I know that there's tons of people in the exact same position as me."

I asked a realtor about the prices for rent in Wakulla County.

"Right now the rental market is high just as the home prices are high, but I think that eventually I don't how long, it will settle down so we will be able to hopefully find a more affordable place to rent."

Realtor, Susan Jones from Blue Water Realty Group, says she's hopeful the prices will go down but encourages people to buy especially younger people.

"We lack probably on rental inventory and right now with the way that pricing is so high rental rates are also high so it might actually be feasible for someone to buy versus renting because of the pricing."

I asked Jones what is currently available for more affordable rent and homes on the market in the area.

"We don't have a lot of inventory, and when we do get it in it rents pretty quick we do have property management and there are other companies that also have that buy we also have apartments that you could rent."

People like Miller are still looking for their next home.

"I'm an adult you know I have a life that I want to live I don't want to be stuck living with a family member my entire life."

Miller hopes with her plan to save money, she will be able to get her own place but fears that might take a while because of the current housing market.

