Unwrap how Operation Santa is helping families in Wakulla County

Operation Santa Wakulla is working to make sure every family in Wakulla has a happy holiday.

Businesses and people in the community can donate or sponsor a family to provide them with gifts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I don’t even have words for the way it made me feel.”

Crissy Cornelius runs the Operation Santa Wakulla program. She tells me the organization helped her years ago. Now, she works to give back.

“Then, I was ecstatic to see my son’s face when he got his new tricycle. It was amazing, and it made me want to do more and feel good doing that for other people.”

Operation Santa Wakulla has delivered gifts and food to between 100 to 300 families in Wakulla County each year for the past 12 years.

The idea is part of Wakulla Inc.

That’s a non profit serving the community.

“We’re making that Christmas morning extra special that’s key and near and dear to our hearts.”

Willam Stoffel is a business owner in Wakulla County.

He and his family have been sponsoring families for 3 years.

“You never know what’s going on at home but to know that when you need help we’re here for you and to give that little bit of extra back Is always a joy.”

I checked with the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of there latest update in 2022, 10 percent of Wakulla County is in poverty.

“People struggle and just a little bit of help at Christmas time you know makes it for the kids to have a great Christmas.”

Tammy Godwin is the vice president volunteer for Operation Santa Wakulla.

“When the parents come and pick up some of them cry It makes me just so excited some of the gifts that the children receive are just unbelievable.”

NerdWallet found around half of Americans racked up credit card debt shopping last holiday season. They say nearly a third still have not paid off the balance.

The good news is families can apply for help in Wakulla County Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. and Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

You must be a Wakulla County resident to apply.

“We’re all a family in Wakulla County so it’s about coming out and giving a little extra no matter what the situation is”

Operation Santa Wakulla says they appreciate any help or donations to give families in Wakulla the best holiday.

Give them a call at 850-570-4069 or reach them via email at operationsanta2016@gmail.com.