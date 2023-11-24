Small Businesses in Crawfordville talk about what support from the community means to them

For small businesses competing with large companies can be challenging

A survey by Constant Contact found that retailers are twice as likely to depend on the holidays for at least half of their annual revenues.

Local business owners say buying from them makes a bigger impact than going to a large company

Broadcast Transcript:

With the big shopping holidays this week many businesses are busy and hope to get more sales.

"You support their families you support their workers their employees."

Susan Kelley has owned Black Cat Apothecary for about a year.

"We love helping people"

Kelley says supporting small businesses like hers makes a big impact on them.

"We wanna be here so supporting the small businesses so supporting the small business you're supporting that, you're supporting them being able to survive themselves."

She says choosing to shop at locally owned businesses makes a bigger difference than going to big companies.

"You could spend a hundred dollars there who's it gonna benefit who even cares but you come to a small business that's where it's important."

I spoke to another business owner, who agrees with this

"It's very important to keep everyone in mind you know just stop because in little towns anywhere where your community is that's very important to shop at your really supporting their family."

Brianna Miley owns Signs By Bri.

She's has been doing it for 27 years here in Crawfordville with her family.

"I'm just super excited about being able to send stuff right to people's doors."

Signs by Bri is one of the many locally owned businesses in the county.

She tells me support from the community means everything.

Small business Saturday is November 25th but local businesses I talked to say they can still use your support year-round.

In Crawfordville I'm your neighborhood reporter Kenzie Krueger with ABC27

