Sisters serving Thanksgiving dinner to Wakulla County neighbors in need

Two sisters are helping their community by serving Thanksgiving meals.

All the money is donated or comes from their own wallets to help people in need get a hot meal.

Watch the video above to see how they're bringing it all together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I told my sister and she was like let's do it"

It's their third year feeding the community for Thanksgiving.

Megan Curlee and her sister Lois Cook started the dinner, because they wanted to help their neighbors.

"This is what we need to do this should be our process and we just ran with it."

And it's all coming from donations and their own wallets.

Turns out, the need is about as big as the holiday itself.

I looked at data from United Way's 'ALICE' Report which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

It shows 38 percent of households in Wakulla County are considered food insecure.

CNN reports so far this year through September, not adjusted for seasonal variations, grocery prices rose 2.4 percent. That report shows it's less than inflation overall, which was 3.7 percent.

Those numbers in mind, Curlee says they hope to help give someone who is struggling a nice holiday.

"I've always wanted to help people on Thanksgiving and give back to the community somehow and maybe the less fortunate of people that are alone on Thanksgiving."

They told me anyone is welcome to stop by and pick up a meal. Curlee and her sister, Cook started gathering donations this summer.

"I didn't grow up in Wakulla but I've been here long enough and you just see that there's needs in the county."

Last year they fed about 516 families and hope to feed more this holiday.

"Being a good outlet for people just knowing someone is benefiting from it is all I need."

The dinner is November 22nd at 3:30pm at the newly renovated Hudson Park and they will be handing out food in Panacea. They are still accepting donations and volunteers you can reach out to them on Facebook HERE.

